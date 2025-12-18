Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 14566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.57 million, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

