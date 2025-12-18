Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui Sells 10,913 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $773,404.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,859.83. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QSR opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $16,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 268,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

