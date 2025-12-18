Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 1,364,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.