Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 1,364,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
