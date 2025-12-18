Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,556. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.