Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.74

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.7432 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

