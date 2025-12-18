SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 18.84% of SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

