ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 5,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,937. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,380,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8,531.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

