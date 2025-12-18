Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Edward Lang Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Lang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,702. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -39.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $7,676,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

