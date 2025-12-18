Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Edward Lang Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Lang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,702. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -39.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOUT
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks That Can Beat Inflation and Pay You to Wait
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 New Year’s Resolution Stocks That Could Turn Around in 2026
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cannabis Stocks Up for Reversal: Pipedreams or Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.