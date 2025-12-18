MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $103,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,895,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,291,850.40. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $102,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $98,480.00.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of -429.02 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 80.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

