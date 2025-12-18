Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Matthew Debord Sells 5,195 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Debord sold 5,195 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $194,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,807. The trade was a 47.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.72. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.11 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 25.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 57.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

