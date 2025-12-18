Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

BAC opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

