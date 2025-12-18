Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 528,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 624,376 shares.The stock last traded at $29.63 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $31,188.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,663.68. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Lezack sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $37,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,427.67. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,302 shares of company stock valued at $568,505.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,346,000.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 87.89%.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.