ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $45.7120. 136,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 516,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Baird R W cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1,068.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 419.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,254,000 after acquiring an additional 897,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,434,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,064,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 603,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.74.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.