Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,515 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $650,159.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,494.29. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $462,800.00.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $87,477,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Docusign by 24,412.7% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 958,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 955,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $48,681,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

About Docusign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.