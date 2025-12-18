SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYW. Citigroup started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 0.1%

SKYW stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $503,401.50. Following the sale, the director owned 25,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,067.48. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after buying an additional 171,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 166,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 243.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.