Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CEO Rory Read Sells 68,673 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Rory Read sold 68,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $534,275.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,810,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,569.14. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 291,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 0.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

