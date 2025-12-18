Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CEO Rory Read Sells 68,673 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Rory Read sold 68,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $534,275.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,810,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,569.14. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
