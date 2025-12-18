Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) CTO Karen Marie Walker Sells 23,998 Shares of Stock

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) CTO Karen Marie Walker sold 23,998 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $292,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $276,159.20. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:KYTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 714,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,762. The company has a market capitalization of $297.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

KYTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

