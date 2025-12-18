Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Sells 34,269 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 34,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $438,643.20. Following the sale, the director owned 545,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,728. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell sold 10,429 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $133,491.20.

On Thursday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell sold 67,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $864,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Joseph Stilwell sold 20,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell sold 35,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $448,700.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of KFS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 73.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,310,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 554,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,189,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

