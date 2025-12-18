Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles Cohn Acquires 174,076 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn bought 174,076 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $236,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,669,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,431,107.52. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nerdy Price Performance
NRDY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 130,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,161. Nerdy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
