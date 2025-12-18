Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $1.66 (NASDAQ:URNJ)

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.659 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 703.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.