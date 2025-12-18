Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Posts Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Optical Cable Trading Down 34.3%

NASDAQ:OCC traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,372. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optical Cable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Optical Cable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Optical Cable by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Optical Cable by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the third quarter worth $102,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

