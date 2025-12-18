Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 83,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $960.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.