Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 234,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,096. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $83.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

