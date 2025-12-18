United Security Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.9%
United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,252. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $182.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
