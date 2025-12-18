Truist Financial Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $145.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

GKOS traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $2,310,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 27,646 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Glaukos by 0.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

