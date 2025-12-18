Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $96.70. 1,501,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

