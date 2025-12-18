Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

