Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,011 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $331.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.14 and a 200-day moving average of $317.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

