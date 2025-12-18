Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $189.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $159.67 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.39.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 360.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 86.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

