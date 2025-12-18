StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

