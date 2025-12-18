iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $24.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.2850, with a volume of 39,888 shares.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

