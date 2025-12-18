iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $24.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.2850, with a volume of 39,888 shares.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
