Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QUBT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.80.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

