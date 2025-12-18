Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.17, but opened at $68.08. Sezzle shares last traded at $72.9480, with a volume of 406,482 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,417.50. The trade was a 5.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sezzle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,770,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.