SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.27 and last traded at $91.27, with a volume of 314045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

