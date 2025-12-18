Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.70, but opened at $102.98. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 8,337 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%. Analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

