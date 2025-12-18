Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $18.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after buying an additional 2,592,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.41 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $678.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.25. The company has a market capitalization of $705.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

