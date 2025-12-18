AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Kathy Johnson Weiler Sells 46,653 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 46,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $1,378,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AxoGen Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 120,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 81.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 121,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

