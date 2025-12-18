Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,055,000. This trade represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,515 shares of company stock valued at $133,673,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

