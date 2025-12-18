Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Jeffrey Dayno Sells 25,933 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Dayno sold 25,933 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after acquiring an additional 109,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,145 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after buying an additional 321,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

