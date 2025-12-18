Zacks Research Upgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to “Hold”

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MYE stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helmuth Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,233.56. This trade represents a 59.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samantha Rutty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 770,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Myers Industries by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 512,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 235,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 1,347.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

