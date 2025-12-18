B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.88. The company has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

