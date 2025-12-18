Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

ACM opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

