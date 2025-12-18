Miriam Adelson Sells 77,991 Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $5,269,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,333,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,407,273.96. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Several analysts have commented on LVS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.52.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

