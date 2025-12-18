Insider Buying: Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) CFO Acquires $15,054.90 in Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Points bought 1,005 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $15,054.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,586.10. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shoulder Innovations Trading Down 7.3%
Shoulder Innovations stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56.
Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.
