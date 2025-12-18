Nicole Adshead-Bell Acquires 300,000 Shares of Aumega Metals (ASX:AAM) Stock

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Adshead-Bell bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00.

Nicole Adshead-Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Nicole Adshead-Bell acquired 200,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$9,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

