Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGVT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Ingevity Stock Up 1.8%

Ingevity stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $4,228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,299,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ingevity by 21.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 27.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

