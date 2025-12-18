Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.15. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $283.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,025 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $17,404,884.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,290,347.31. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,074 shares of company stock worth $57,717,721. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $442,702,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Workday by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,404,000 after acquiring an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

