Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.31.

TYL stock opened at $451.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.01. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $445.64 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,311.48. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,146,955 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

