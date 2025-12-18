Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,170,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

