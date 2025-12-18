Growthpoint Properties Australia to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 365.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

